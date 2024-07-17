Erkki Koort The Secret Service recently bolstered Trump's protection, but it was of little use in Butler

Protection was strengthened recently

Following the assassination attempt, information started spreading that the shooting was possible because no additional resources were allocated for Trump's protection. It was claimed that a member of Trump's security team made the request, but the Secret Service or the US Department of Homeland Security denied it. On June 14, the US Secret Service stated that «the US Secret Service recently added protective resources and capabilities to the former president's security detail.»

The skills and background of the assailant, Thomas Matthew Crooks, should not have allowed him to make those shots. A lonely student, bullied at school, and rejected by the school shooting club due to poor skills, Crooks managed to shoot one of the most protected people on the planet. Given the incident and Crooks' profile, he could have become a school shooter. As a matter of fact, national risk mitigation in this area is also a task of the Secret Service.