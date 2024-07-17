Erkki Koort The Secret Service recently bolstered Trump's protection, but it was of little use in Butler

Protection was strengthened recently
Following the assassination attempt, information started spreading that the shooting was possible because no additional resources were allocated for Trump's protection. It was claimed that a member of Trump's security team made the request, but the Secret Service or the US Department of Homeland Security denied it. On June 14, the US Secret Service stated that «the US Secret Service recently added protective resources and capabilities to the former president's security detail.»
The skills and background of the assailant, Thomas Matthew Crooks, should not have allowed him to make those shots. A lonely student, bullied at school, and rejected by the school shooting club due to poor skills, Crooks managed to shoot one of the most protected people on the planet. Given the incident and Crooks' profile, he could have become a school shooter. As a matter of fact, national risk mitigation in this area is also a task of the Secret Service.
After the shooting began, the Secret Service sniper team shot the attacker. However, the former president was injured, one person was killed, and two others at the event were seriously wounded. The shooter chose a side position, which was very clever, as people usually move side to side while speaking, not back and forth. This restriction is set by the podium. Videos show Trump turning his head just before the shot, which is probably what saved him. As a result, the bullet grazed his ear, and bodyguards were able to take the former president away. Reportedly, Trump refused to be carried off, as it would have left a poor impression.