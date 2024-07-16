Vootele Voit Firearm in the hands of a citizen: a danger or guarantee of a safe society?

Unfortunately, the Police and Border Guard Board does not accept the fact that shooting can also be a fun hobby and a leisure activity. Just as some people ride mountain bikes or surfboards, others want to occasionally go to the range to shoot and develop their skills.
Joining a sports club is not a universal solution for all shooting enthusiasts. Firstly, it means additional expenses for club membership fees, sport-specific courses, and later regular qualification competitions. Secondly, not every casual hobbyist has the ambition to compete alongside top athletes.
One can take up to 14 different golf clubs to the course, but if an enthusiast wants more than one or two guns for shooting in a range, they are likely to get a negative response from the Police and Border Guard Board, stating, «you don’t need that many guns for self-defense».
Is owning multiple guns dangerous? Again, officials claim that «every new gun is an additional danger». How so? Remember, the same official just said, «you don't defend yourself with multiple guns at once». The other guns are in the safe!
Gun laws impose quite strict requirements on gun storage. Guns must not be left lying around; they must always be stored in a special gun safe with a secure lock. Even the simplest gun safe must be made of at least 3-millimeter-thick steel plate and fixed to a wall or building structure. Cartridges and ammunition must be stored separately in a locked compartment.
It would be equally reasonable to claim that the more cars a person has in their garage, the more likely they are to cause an accident. A car does not crash without a driver, and a gun does not fire on its own. The safety of a firearm depends on the owner and their gun culture alone, not on how many barrels they have in their safe.