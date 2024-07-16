Vootele Voit Firearm in the hands of a citizen: a danger or guarantee of a safe society?

In this connection, one must not forget territorial defense, or guerrilla warfare, where the enemy knows that the entire local population is against them and must always fear that from any bush, attic or cellar window a gun might be pointed at them. This includes the protection of one's home and loved ones, neighbourhood watch, and the protection of public facilities from looters, saboteurs, and other hostile units.

The ancient Romans had a saying, «Si vis pacem, para bellum» («If you want peace, prepare for war»). This can also be interpreted as «peace through strength» and applies both at the state and societal level. A state that wants to live in peace must be able to defend itself if necessary. The stronger the society, the less likely it is that anyone will try to attack it. In a country whose leaders trust their citizens with guns, the people also have the will to defend themselves. This can be seen in many countries – from our close neighbors the Finns, to Switzerland, the Czech Republic, or Israel.