Jüri Reinvere The Soviet Union is back

Fortunately, in Germany, most service staff speak German, even with dialects, unlike in English-speaking countries where your call might land in India or Africa, making it difficult to understand the accent. But the Kafkaesque runaround in institutions, to handle even the simplest task, is the same.

The police! The area around the central train station in Frankfurt looks like the worst of the Third World. Streets filled with soiled mattresses, vagrants with their pants down, and a pervasive stench. Prostitutes and drug dealers competing for the same clients. The police are helpless and and sit idly by.

In violent incidents, which occur almost daily, the police are seen fleeing while criminals continue their reign. The police suffer from a lack of resources, compounded by the prevailing belief that the problems they face daily in the city do not even exist.

***

I have always emphasized how the right-wing populism's popularity in Central Europe is based on accurate observations and how the government and the liberal economic elite harm themselves by ignoring reality in their idealistic ideologies. Such ideologies assume that everyone is kind, supportive, and values freedom as the highest good, where no one harms anyone else.