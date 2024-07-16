President tasks Kristen Michal with forming new govt

At his meeting with Michal, Karis told journalists that during his discussions with the leaders of the parliamentary parties on Monday, several expressed ambitions to become prime minister. However, he emphasized the reality that currently, a coalition is possible between the Reform Party, the Social Democrats, and Estonia 200.

«The leaders of other parliamentary parties must wait for another opportunity. Therefore, I nominate Kristen Michal to form the new government,» Karis said. He signed his decision in front of the journalists.

The president wished the prime ministerial candidate success.

«It will not be easy; prime ministers change, but problems remain,» the president said, adding that the new prime minister will face challenges in improving people's lives, solving issues in the industrial sector, and ensuring the country's development.

Michal assured Karis that the partners are ready to form the new government and that everyone understands the severity of the situation.

Subsequently, journalists were asked to leave the room, and the conversation between the president and the prime ministerial candidate continued privately.

Kaja Kallas, who served as prime minister for three and a half years, submitted her resignation to Karis on Monday morning due to her nomination as the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

The Reform Party's governing board named Kristen Michal as their prime ministerial candidate on June 29. Michal is also running for the position of chairman of the Reform Party at the general assembly on Sept. 8.

On Monday, Karis met with the leaders of all parliamentary parties to discuss the political situation following Kallas' resignation.