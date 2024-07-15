Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' govt resigns

The outgoing premier emphasized that ensuring Estonia's security has been the government's top priority.

«We have invested more in national defense than ever before, increasing the defense budget to 1.44 billion euros annually, which amounts to three percent of GDP. Over the past two years, the defense budget has increased by nearly 70 percent. These decisions help ensure that Estonia is firmly protected and a safe place,» she said.

Kallas also considers Estonia's increased visibility and influence in Europe and significantly strengthened allied relations in NATO and the EU as major achievements.

«We have been among the most vocal supporters of Ukraine, both in words and, most importantly, in actions, contributing to their fight for democracy and freedom,» she added.

«Transitioning to Estonian-language education is also crucial for Estonia's security. This is one of the most important guarantees for the future, and I am very proud that we have given this transition a significant boost,» Kallas said.

She noted that maintaining sound state finances is also part of security.