Toomas Toomsalu Peculiarities of Russia's sacred war

The song "Sacred War" has been sung in Estonian with various lyrics. For example, in the "Red Army Songbook" published in Moscow in 1944, the first verse goes: "Nüüd virgu, piirideta maa, ja söösta heitlusse, fašiste jõugud tumedad sa väära põrmusse. Me viha püha, õiglane kee lainena sa nüüd; eks kostnud kogu rahvale ju sõjasarve hüüd." (Now awaken, boundless land, and plunge into the fray, crush the dark fascist gangs into the dust. Let our holy, righteous wrath boil like a wave; the war trumpet has sounded to the whole nation.) Interestingly, in this version, the phrase "püha sõda" (sacred war) appears only in the title. The first verse has also been sung in Estonian with the words "Nüüd võitle vapralt, võimas maa, sul kindlad olgu käed. Ja suures sõjas võitma saad fašismi ühendväe." (Now fight bravely, mighty land, with firm hands. And in this great war, you will defeat the united fascist force.)

Despite having been topical, "Sacred War" was not widely performed in the first months of the war. A song calling for a war of the people and speaking of mortal combat clashed with the message the party had been drumming into the heads of Soviet citizens for years: if war were to break out, it would be fought on enemy territory, the Red Army would strike the enemy "accurately but strongly," and a brilliant victory would come with little bloodshed. It was only in October, when the Wehrmacht had captured Tver and reached less than 200 kilometers from the Moscow Kremlin, that authorities stopped restricting the song's spread. From then on, it spread like wildfire. "Sacred War" became a symbol of Soviet resistance, the anthem of the war. It is likely one of the most violent songs to have risen to anthem status in modern times.