Urmas Paet Hungary's right to vote in the European Union must be suspended

«There is no justification for Orbán's solo meetings with the leaders of Russia and China,» Paet said. «With such moves, he is breaking the unity of both the EU and NATO. Orbán only represented himself in Moscow and Beijing and these visits are in direct contradiction to the EU's common foreign and security policy,» he added.

Paet said that considering also the violation of the principles of the rule of law in Hungary, Article 7 of the EU Treaty must be implemented and Hungary's right to vote in the EU must be suspended. It is also not right that Hungary continues to hold the EU presidency.

Paet added that the European Parliament must also take a position on this issue as soon as possible.