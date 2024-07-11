Riho Terras European Union must respond swiftly and decisively to Orbán's subversion

«The Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union has barely started, and Prime Minister Orbán has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council presidency,» Terras writes in the appeal addressed to the presidents of the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament. Signatures to the appeal are being collected from all members of the European Parliament.

We, the undersigned Members of the European Parliament, call on you to do your utmost to suspend Hungary’s voting rights in the Council according to the procedure set out in Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union.

Mr Orbán undertook several diplomatic visits, notably to visit Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China, during which he intentionally misrepresented his empowerments. In his so-called «peace mission» Prime Minister Orbán deliberately left the impression that he was acting on behalf of the entire European Union, whereas in reality he has no authority to represent the EU or any other EU Member States apart from his own. This is clearly evidenced by the fact that several EU leaders, diplomats, EU officials, and even High Representative Borrell have felt the need to publicly emphasize that these trips took place exclusively in the framework of bilateral relations, and that the Hungarian Prime Minister is not representing the EU in any form. This kind of behavior amounts to usurping the powers and prerogatives of the EU Member States in the filed of foreign policy.