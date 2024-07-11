Erkki Koort The spy from Budapest

Rather, Orbán is seeking to increase the influence of Hungary and, of course, himself. This visit was unexpected and, of course, he did not act on behalf of the EU or NATO. However, the timing of his visit to Moscow was not accidental. The Hungarian presidency had just started, and although Orbán did not bring it up, Putin, for example, mentioned this role. If the presidency had no importance, it could have already taken place in May or June. But no, it happened a few days after the beginning of the presidency. This action was supposed to raise Orbán's position in the eyes of Kyiv (and its supporters), Moscow and Beijing. At least in his own opinion.

The reaction of Brussels has also been very interesting. Of course, those concerned understood the connections between the EU presidency and the visits. It was immediately confirmed by Brussels that Orbán was not acting in the interests of the EU. This confirmation was necessary, but it was often noted that Orbán did not have a mandate to meet with Putin. Some information was likely accidentally left out or it was considered self-explanatory. The message that emerged was as if Orbán needed some kind of approval. Orban, nor the leader of any other member state, needs approval from anyone for any meeting. He can meet whoever he wants. Is the fact that the meeting took place a problem? Of course it is. Moscow managed to form a crack in the isolation for a moment. In many countries where the background is not reported, this will be seen in simplistic terms – the EU is sanctioning Russia, but is also meeting with it. Why should we get involved in any way?