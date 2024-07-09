Russia is far from the first in this semiotic game, almost all totalitarian regimes from Nazi Germany to Maoist China have gone down this path, and it has a lot to learn from its older brother, the Kim regime in North Korea (during Putin's last visit to Pyongyang, he was hosted as a younger brother, unlike Chinese guests). For seventy years already, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has lived in a closed sign system called Juche, feeding the population with slogans instead of rice and painting pictures of unprecedented triumphs. During the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, one of the TV channels of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea announced the success of the country's national team. In the report, it was announced that North Korea won all three matches in the group and advanced directly to the final, where they would play Portugal. In the group, the Koreans allegedly beat Japan 7-0, USA 4-0 and China 2-0. The report showed the highlights of the matches, jubilant North Korean fans in Brazil and Kim Jong-un in a stadium in Brazil. It is worth noting that the team of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea did not participate in this World Cup at all, because they did not pass the preliminary round, but what are such small details compared to national celebrations?