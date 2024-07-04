In the current phase of the war, Russia's inability to make progress in the direction of Kharkiv is striking. This is due to the Ukrainian defense forces' ammunition shortages staring to abate and permission having been granted to use Western-supplied long-range precision capabilities against Russian territory. In the light of this, Russia's greatest war secret is starting to unveil itself: their military resources are not infinite, and even with the help of Iran and North Korea, it is impossible to replenish everything immediately in such an intense conflict, despite the massive propaganda apparatus working daily to hide this fact.

This is also confirmed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's recent peace proposal to Ukraine, which was not just his own initiative and was, of course, immediately rejected by Ukraine. The narrative spread by Orbán and other channels—that Russia is undoubtedly winning the war, Ukraine's victory is impossible, and now is the last chance to make peace, on Russia's terms, of course—can only mean that Russia is struggling. Otherwise, the aggressor would have no need for «peace» in a war they started.