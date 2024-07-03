Alar Kilp Michal in Kallas' tight shoes

In March last year, Kaja Kallas' public support for her as prime minister was around 40 percent, a year later she had a rating of 15 percent. Kristen Michal, who as recently as a week before the Reform Party's board decision had lower support in society as prime minister than Hanno Pevkur, has a long way to go. Both to reach Kaja Kallas' highest rating and to reach the rating that the Reform Party had at the time of Kallas' first two coalitions.

In terms of the length of time served consecutively as prime minister, Kallas is in third place with three and a half years, after Andrus Ansip and Jüri Ratas. If Kristen Michal manages to hold on as party leader and prime minister until the next Riigikogu elections, he will have accumulated two years and nine months. However, he will then face Kaja Kallas' «tight shoes» – the assessment of Michal's leadership abilities will be based on a comparison with the 31.2 percent achieved by the Reform Party under Kallas' leadership in 2023.