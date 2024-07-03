Editorial The surprise egg of the defense tax

As always, in the narrative against cuts, we hear the pitiful refrain about teachers, rescuers and police officers with low salaries, like a broken record. In response, we have reminded that wage increases and salary levels in the public sector have exceeded those in the private sector for some time, indicating that there are plenty of areas where cuts could be made, though certainly not among low-paid employees.

An additional tax increase as the primary source to cover security expenses is not a good idea. Let us recall that VAT has already increased from 20 percent to 22 percent, and income tax will rise from 20 percent to 22 percent at the beginning of the new year. There doesn’t seem to be much room for further tax increases without harming Estonia's competitiveness in our region.

Postimees' recommendation would be to raise funds for additional security expenditure from three sources: first, to cancel the abolition of the tax hump; second, to decisively cut spending by the public sector; and only third, to think about a temporary increase in income tax or VAT. At the same time, the state could please the people and cancel the car tax, which would not be a huge source of income anyway.

While consultations between the coalition partners are necessary and nice, the sources of the solidarity national defense tax nevertheless need to be discussed also with the people. Now is the right time to do so. As Andrus Ansip has said, the people understand also difficult decisions if we talk about them honestly.

Therefore, Postimees agrees with Kristen Michal's following thought: «It is not the task of the government to surprise the public with different things, as much as it is possible.»