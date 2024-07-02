CLYDE KULL Rush to establish defense pacts has historically been a bad omen

The agreement indicates that the two countries are ready to deepen their relations beyond the supply of missiles, which North Korea has already provided to Russia for attacking Ukraine.
The signing of the Russia-North Korea pact was preceded by a meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping just a month earlier, where the two leaders reaffirmed the «no limits» friendship between their countries, calling for a «new era» in which, according to Xi, they value and advance their hard-earned partnership.
In addition, talks have started on the preparation of a military agreement between Russia and Iran, which, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, could be signed in the near future. Iran is already supplying Russia with drones for the war in Ukraine, and a formal security agreement between them could give that relationship an even bigger boost.
As Russia is building a network of alliances with autocratic countries, Western countries – particularly members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which will be holding their annual summit in two weeks' time – are themselves strengthening as an alliance. Last week, it was reported that 23 of the 32 NATO members now exceed the alliance's goal of spending at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense. Recently, NATO grew by two new members, Finland and Sweden, and confirmed its intention to admit Ukraine, which has been a central bone of contention between Russia and the West and one of the pretexts for the Russian aggression.