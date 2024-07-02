CLYDE KULL Rush to establish defense pacts has historically been a bad omen

True, there are several arguments according to which the current situation is not comparable with the situation back then, at least not so serious. But these arguments have their deficiencies, which reduce their persuasiveness.

The first of these cites the stability of the Cold War era, based on military deterrence and the stalemate between the two opposing blocs of allies – the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact on one side and the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the other. This counterargument is not very reassuring, however, because it is extremely difficult to assess whether and when deterrence will work. Moreover, even if deterrence worked during the Cold War, such a comparison is of little value today. Today's global order is more akin to the pre-World War I multipolar state of play – with the United States, Russia and China all competing for influence and control in their own regions and globally – than to the clear bilateralism that existed during the Cold War.

World wars don't burst out of a vacuum. They are preceded by the accelerating process of formation and consolidation of alliances, which we see now.