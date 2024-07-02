JUKU-KALLE RAID Nervous ayatollah standing in support of Putin – with North Korea and China

Iran has a high birth rate. In 1956, 19 million people lived in Iran; in 2024, already 89.7 million people – an increase of more than 70 million people in 67 years, or more than a million people added every year. Demographers have predicted that Iran's population will stabilize at about 105 million residents by 2050.
And, as usual, we can observe radicalization almost everywhere where so many people are born. Young people who cannot find a place for themselves, for example, are quite easy prey for radical Muslims.
Shiite Iran is also picking a row with Sunni Turkey. One of Iran's grievances with Turkey, for example, is the stirring up of nationalist feelings among Azerbaijanis – Iran is home to some eight million Azeris.
The once modern Iran and Russia's «helping» hand
During the rule of Shah Reza Pahlavi, from 1941 to 1979, fairly modern policies were pursued in Iran (the so-called White Revolution). Apparently everyone has come across photographs on the web of 1960s and 70s Tehran girls, who look exactly like their European or US peers. There is a lot of freedom in these images.
In 1979, a revolution against the Shah's regime broke out, a «real» democracy was hoped for, but sarcastically, life took a different turn and the rather libertarian regime of the Shah was replaced by a dictatorship of the mullahs. After the establishment of the Islamic state, the ayatollahs set the main ideological goal: the destruction of the «Great Satan», the United States, and its right hand, the «Lesser Satan» Israel. The revolution devoured its children. The ones who had overthrown the Shah had either prison or exile to choose from.