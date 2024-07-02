JUKU-KALLE RAID Nervous ayatollah standing in support of Putin – with North Korea and China

Recently, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, after which elections were announced, but voter turnout was only 41 percent – the absolute lowest since the establishment of the Islamic state in 1979. It goes without saying that no opposition candidates are allowed to participate in the presidential elections. And the ayatollah is fidgeting anxiously.

Young people, easy prey for radical Muslims

In fact, one could also take a look at the history of Iran; what happened in the past helps to better understand what is happening today. Iran's historical splendor has ended in a rapid march into a deep cloaca. And here it would be suitable to cite the geographer Toomas Kümmel, who commented on the situation like this: «At the moment, this crazy regime is nothing but a deep headache for everyone else, and there's little hope for healing. Religious lunatics with a nuclear bomb, no matter if in the completion stages or already completed, are like a monkey in a zoo who has got its hands on a grenade. And the whole world is no longer thinking about how to safely take the grenade away from the unpredictable animal, but only that this monkey with a grenade will not get out of the cage.»