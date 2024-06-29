Next Prime Minister will be Kristen Michal

Two or three?

If Michal desires a stable and trouble-free term, the question arises about how the internal strife within Eesti 200 will affect his choices. Their time in government has been one continuous crisis and problem after another. To make matters worse, with coalition talks about to begin, it's still unknown who the new chairman of Eesti 200 will be (currently either Kristina Kallas or Hendrik Johannes Terras). Could Michal thus throw Eesti 200 overboard and try to form a coalition with just the Social Democrats? Together, they would currently have 52 votes, making a viable two-party coalition possible with the defection of some disgruntled Eesti 200 members or securing the votes of politically homeless Enn Eesmaa and Kersti Sarapuu. Discussions with MPs have taken place, but nothing is locked in yet. Sources told Postimees that the undecided Eesti 200 members are waiting for the general meeting to make their decision. Terras, for instance, has not heard such talks and believes there's no scenario where he would leave his party.