ERKKI KOORT In case of threat, Pskov and Leningrad regions must be mined

A recognition ceremony of the Ministry of Defense at Lillepaviljon. Will there be political will in tougher and more confusing times, or will the debate still focus on a formal request? Photo: Photo: Mihkel Maripuu

There is no point in talking about large amounts of money without discussing what it will buy. Looking at the trends in the war in Ukraine, it is not inappropriate to ask if we can replace ammunition with drones in certain areas. If we can allocate 1.6 billion euros for ammunition, perhaps we can find 100 million for drone factories. Factories in plural, because dispersion is key to success in times of threat. It would make no sense to build them all in a single industrial park near Tallinn. The decision allows us to produce drones for ourselves and also generate revenue, including for financing defense capabilities.

After the occupation of Crimea, Estonia's public threat assessment, too, envisioned mainly hybrid warfare. Members of the 108th Air Assault Regiment posing in Crimea in 2014. Photo: Photo: Informnapalm

Destruction of the enemy must start outside Estonian territory

Six months ago, the topic of building a so-called Baltic defense zone briefly surfaced. It was supposed to be a belt of bunkers across the Baltics. The topic faded surprisingly quickly because it mainly concerned the Viru and Voru counties. It was forgotten that it also involved tens of millions of taxpayer money. It is quite possible that their construction is a very sensible idea, but they probably will not be established because the enemy would have too good an overview.