Kaja Kallas named to be EU's next foreign policy chief

«Honored to be nominated as the candidate for High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Your trust means a lot. We must continue working together to ensure Europe is an effective global partner to keep our citizens free, safe and prosperous,» Kallas said in a tweet.

«I am honored by the support of the European Council, this is an enormous responsibility at this moment of geopolitical tensions. The war in Europe, increasing instability in our neighborhood and globally are the main challenges for European foreign policy,» she said.

«My aim will be to work on achieving EU unity, protect the EU's interests and values in the changed geopolitical context, and build global partnerships. I will strive to work with all EU member states and institutions to keep and strengthen EU unity,» Kallas noted.