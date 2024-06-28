EU leaders late on Thursday sealed a deal to re-appoint Ursula von der Leyen for a second term in charge of the European Commission and Estonian premier Kaja Kallas to be the EU's next foreign policy chief.
Kaja Kallas named to be EU's next foreign policy chief
«Honored to be nominated as the candidate for High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Your trust means a lot. We must continue working together to ensure Europe is an effective global partner to keep our citizens free, safe and prosperous,» Kallas said in a tweet.
«I am honored by the support of the European Council, this is an enormous responsibility at this moment of geopolitical tensions. The war in Europe, increasing instability in our neighborhood and globally are the main challenges for European foreign policy,» she said.
«My aim will be to work on achieving EU unity, protect the EU's interests and values in the changed geopolitical context, and build global partnerships. I will strive to work with all EU member states and institutions to keep and strengthen EU unity,» Kallas noted.
«The next step is of course the hearing in the European Parliament -- it will be my aim to now reach out to MEPs and achieve their support. I am glad about the opportunity to work closely with Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen -- I have already worked side by side with them for several years and will continue to do so with pleasure, I have a lot of respect for them both,» she added.
«As HRVP, I will be at the service of our common interests. Europe should be a place where people are free, safe and prosperous. My work has been and will continue to be guided by these aims,» Kallas said.
«I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on being named as the candidate for the high representative of the union for foreign affairs!» Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.
«It is a recognition of Kaja Kallas' political track record in Europe but also a recognition of Estonia’s foreign policy more broadly. Through the years, Estonia’s foreign policy has had a clear objective and resolve, which has given greater weight to our common foreign policy, and our words and actions are noticed. Today’s decision is a confirmation for all of Estonia that our foreign policy has been on the right track, clear, constructive and courageous,» the minister said.
As part of the agreement struck at the summit in Brussels, Portuguese ex-prime minister Antonio Costa was chosen as head of the European Council.