Undercover Journalist from Mustamäe: One of Brussels' Most Notorious Correspondents Was Able to Work Peacefully on an Estonian MEP's Computer

Grimm tried to investigate van Densky's background more closely at one point, but neither he nor Postimees could get a clear picture. As mentioned, she uses a pseudonym in her journalism. Recently, she has presented herself as an Estonian journalist on accreditations. However, in a comment to Postimees, she wrote that she is a journalist from the United Kingdom. She has a Dutch EU passport (though when Grimm spoke to his Dutch colleagues, none of them knew anything about her).

Ojuland told Postimees in passing that van Densky was once such a serious opponent of Putin's regime that she even tried to renounce her Russian citizenship. But van Densky herself says to Postimees that she has never been a Russian citizen. She adds that she was not born in Russia and has not published articles in Russian or on Russian topics. Her statements again scream contradictions: on her Facebook page, van Densky has listed Moscow as her place of birth, but in another place, the Ukrainian city of Lviv. She attended the M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University. Yet, on her LinkedIn profile, she does not mention Moscow State University, claiming only to have graduated from the Maastricht Academy of Fine Arts (ABK) and the European Journalism Centre (EJC). And it is definitely not true that she does not write on Russian topics.