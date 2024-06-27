ERKKI KOORT Putin's tactical success usually leads to strategic defeat

Ukraine becomes a state

In the fall of 2021, Putin laid out his red lines and demands to NATO, the UN, and the OSCE. Being a member of the latter two organizations, Russia essentially cut itself off from the world, trying to create the impression of being a major power. One of the demands was that NATO withdraw to its 1997 borders. What Russia achieved with these threats and the attack on Ukraine was the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. Considering the attitude of both countries towards joining the alliance just a few years ago, Putin managed to convince societies in a few months of something that the entire Soviet Union and the Cold War had been unable to do.