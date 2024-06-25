Johnson learned that most officials were very dissatisfied with the periodic obligation to be on duty on their off days. There were enough of those who preferred to spend time with their ladies instead of being on duty, and Johnson made it known to his colleagues/officials that he was married and in dire need of money. They began to offer Johnson additional income, letting him stand in for them in return for money.

Now it was a matter of cracking the secret of the two combination locks, taking a print of the key to the safe and making a replica of it. A problem arose with only one of the code locks. The center instructed the agent to obtain the combination to the second lock by scanning the lock with a special portable X-ray machine. This was a unique invention of the special department of the KGB, of which only one had been made and which was used in all TFP operations where similar combination locks had to be dealt with.