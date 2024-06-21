EERIK-NIILES KROSS It is not about the 1.6 billion, our development leap in national defense entails something else altogether

- World peace is dear to us, but world peace without Estonia is unacceptable to us.
- National defense thinking became more systematic only during the second government of Mart Laar.
- For the first time in a hundred years, we are achieving a considerable independent defense capabilit
But Herem is right, the current defense posture, the kind of defense plan that our current armament allows, has become out of date by now. In defense planning, we have now reached an active defense stance that is similar to what Laidoner, Reek, Lill and others reached conceptually in the second half of the 1930s, writes Eerik-Niiles Kross.