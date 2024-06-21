EERIK-NIILES KROSS It is not about the 1.6 billion, our development leap in national defense entails something else altogether

For example, in 2012, 29.3 percent of defense spending went to procurement and 23.5 percent to personnel, while, for example, the same figures were 4 percent and 84 percent in Romania or 30.6 percent and 49 percent in France. Only the United Kingdom, Poland and France also had a relatively high share of procurement in this decade. In Belgium, for example, it was 4 percent (77 percent for personnel). During this decade, Estonia was also busy building. A modern complex was built in Tapa, new barracks were built for Kuperjanov, the Ämari air base was completed, etc.

The three aforementioned "major procurements" were also carried out. Their total cost was around 300 million euros and the last items arrived in Estonia in 2019. In comparison, since 2022, the government has allocated 340 million euros for the purchase of ammunition alone, most of which has already been procured. In 2023, it was decided to increase defense spending to 3 percent, which provided about 500 million in additional funds per year, the majority of which goes to procurement. In March 2023, the military defense strengthening package was approved in the total amount of 476.77 million, with which six such "major procurements" will be carried out within a few years, as was previously done in 10 years. While in 2018, 10 million euros were earmarked for the procurement of large-caliber ammunition (in the past, there were years when there was no money for this at all), then in 2024 it will be 124 million, etc. So much for those who cry that "nothing has been done".