Woman Killed in Harju County Tesla Accident Was Sober.

The police continue to investigate the causes of the traffic accident, including awaiting the driving data from the Tesla involved in the accident, said Barbara Lichtfeldt, the spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board.

The emergency center received a call on Monday evening at 19.27 about a severe traffic accident between a truck and a car at the 16th kilometer of the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa highway, in which the woman driving the car was killed. The truck driver was not injured.

According to preliminary data, the 37-year-old woman drove her Tesla into the back of the truck's trailer. Her injuries were so severe that she died at the scene. There were no passengers in the car. The truck was driven by a 25-year-old man who was sober and had the appropriate driving license.

Since Tesla is known for its highly advanced autopilot, the question arises whether the accident was caused by the driver or a malfunctioning driver assistance system. The police have contacted Tesla to obtain the driving data.