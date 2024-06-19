ILMAR RAAG Neutrality is impossible for Estonia. Yet some Estonians wish harm upon their country

Additionally, I have met people who believe that there are some secret diplomatic tricks to avoid wars. In reality, there are no such tricks. Peace does not depend solely on the skill of diplomats.

Why is neutrality impossible for Estonia?

There are only two arguments.

Geography makes it impossible

If the Russian general staff believes that NATO or any foreign power wants to attack Russia, they will conduct an exercise familiar to all military schools. They will look at the access routes to the target. Looking at the map, it is clear that to conquer St. Petersburg and Northwestern Russia, an opponent would use the territory of the Baltic states. This was the case in World War I and again in World War II. The same applies to conventional war scenarios now.

Leaving all ideology aside, the Russian general staff's conclusion is correct – to reduce military threat, they would need to control the Baltic states' "bridgeheads" and not let the «opponent» do so.