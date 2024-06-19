Meloni might sabotage Estonia's Kaja Kallas' bid for Brussels position

It is believed that Kallas' chances are being sabotaged by the European Conservatives and Reformists' (ECR) group led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Anonymous diplomats told Politico that Meloni was unhappy with how an informal meeting of EU leaders unfolded on Monday.

Meloni, who was one of the few leaders who came out of the European election with an electoral win, was reportedly displeased by attempts by the other EU leaders to lock her out of negotiations, even though the positions were discussed by the potential coalition of the European People's Party (EPP), social democrats, and liberals, according to the diplomats.

The Financial Times reports that Meloni is believed to be working towards securing a vice-presidential position in the European Commission for her group. To strengthen her position and surpass the liberals, ECR would need to gather additional votes from the far-right Identity and Democracy group.

This would mean that Kallas, as a potential liberal candidate, would have to give up hopes of the high foreign policy representative role.

An anonymous senior official told FT that excluding Meloni and the ECR from the initial talks was a mistake and could lead to a «total battle» in the council.