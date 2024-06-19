Incumbent Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' chances of becoming the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs have declined, according to recent news in European media.
Meloni might sabotage Estonia's Kaja Kallas' bid for Brussels position
It is believed that Kallas' chances are being sabotaged by the European Conservatives and Reformists' (ECR) group led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Anonymous diplomats told Politico that Meloni was unhappy with how an informal meeting of EU leaders unfolded on Monday.
Meloni, who was one of the few leaders who came out of the European election with an electoral win, was reportedly displeased by attempts by the other EU leaders to lock her out of negotiations, even though the positions were discussed by the potential coalition of the European People's Party (EPP), social democrats, and liberals, according to the diplomats.
The Financial Times reports that Meloni is believed to be working towards securing a vice-presidential position in the European Commission for her group. To strengthen her position and surpass the liberals, ECR would need to gather additional votes from the far-right Identity and Democracy group.
This would mean that Kallas, as a potential liberal candidate, would have to give up hopes of the high foreign policy representative role.
An anonymous senior official told FT that excluding Meloni and the ECR from the initial talks was a mistake and could lead to a «total battle» in the council.
«A lot of goodwill was lost last night [Monday - ed.],» a second EU diplomat said. Another person involved in the top job negotiations said the handling of Meloni «has to be corrected» ahead of the next top jobs summit on June 28.
The largest faction in the European Parliament, the EPP, seems divided on the Meloni issue, according to the Italian publication Corriere della Sera. Representatives of EPP parties from Nordic countries are reportedly negative towards Meloni, while voices from other regions suggest possible cooperation with the right-wing conservative ECR faction.
EPP president Manfred Weber commented that the European elections showed that Europeans want a different face for Europe.
«It is a center-right Europe they voted for,» he noted.
«Liberals and greens are the big losers of these elections. Therefore, it is clear that the political direction for the next five years is a center-right Europe, and this must be reflected in all the people appointed to office. It is not possible to continue as if nothing had happened,» he said.