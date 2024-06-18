Court convicts former University of Tartu professor of espionage against Estonian state

Morozov's status as an agent in Estonia lasted 30 years, with the first half being inactive as he lived in Russia.

«He had no outlet for Russian military intelligence. When Morozov moved to Estonia in January 2010, his application for a teaching position at the University of Tartu was not directed by Russia. After successfully securing the position, he informed his handlers, who activated him and gave him assignments,» Palloson said.

For 14 years, Morozov regularly collected and relayed information to his handlers.

«He did not have access to classified information from Estonia or other countries, nor did he have access to international intelligence. He did not compromise or manipulate his teaching or research activities,» Palloson noted.

In Estonia, the university was not Morozov's main target but rather a platform.

«As a professor of international relations, he had access to conferences, seminars, institutions, and individuals. His main goal was to gather information on Estonia's internal, foreign, defense, and security policies, as well as information about people working in these fields,» the ISS chief said.

«One must consider that Russian intelligence does not gather information to store it away. The transmitted information is used to plan further intelligence and influence activities, up to and including planning military aggression against Estonia,» he said, adding that Morozov also provided information about Estonian residents, including personal data and characteristics, which Russia could use for targeting future recruitment.

Palloson stated that Morozov was thoroughly trained and guided to ensure a high-level of operational security.

«He operated very cautiously and covertly. He received payment for his activities, which was a modest addition to his salary as a lecturer. He relayed information during meetings in Russia and also had a technical communication device for sending information,» he said.