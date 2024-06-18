MEELIS OIDSALU Hot half-year in defense ends with strategic bang

Thieves are usually apprehended, and proceedings are initiated. No such actions were taken against the Russian border guards.

Responses to such hybrid misdeeds must always be considered on a broad scale and creatively. Symmetrical reactions are often not the most beneficial in hybrid warfare. This does not mean we should not continuously develop our self-assertion skills. Russian airplanes stopped violating Estonian airspace over Vaindloo Island after an Estonian air force officer took up a radio and warned the Russian aircraft against entering Estonian airspace.

The Estonian Ministry of the Interior handled hybrid deterrence very well when Russia attempted a migration attack in Narva at the end of last year, similar to those in Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland. A clear signal was sent to the adversary – if actions exceed a certain measurable limit, the border will simply be closed, leaving tens of thousands of Russian citizens without access to their homeland via Narva. Since Finland had already closed its border checkpoints, this threat also affected the Russian citizens who were traveling from Finland to Russia through Narva.

Importance of ammunition stockpiles