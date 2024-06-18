MARTIN HEREM Politicians in this and previous governments cannot claim ammunition shortage came as surprise

In recent days, the public debate over ammunition has become emotional and political. In my view, some of the facts are being overlooked, and the topic itself is being used as a tool.

For at least three years, I have publicly argued that every NATO country, and definitely Estonia, should invest at least five percent of its GDP solely in ammunition. Unfortunately, this amount is enormous and at the same time abstract, and governments generally consider it unfeasible, so they remain within the bounds of what is «reasonable» or «doable». Previous governments have done the same.

2022 was an exception as the government allocated additional funds through three decisions to develop specific capabilities. In January 2022, funds were allocated for ammunition; in March, for anti-tank and short-range air defense, and indirect fire; and in September, for medium-range air defense. In total, it was well over one billion euros. This was based on the military advice of the commander of the defense forces. The impetus for bringing this to the government came from the secretary general of the Defense Ministry. Without the prime minister, these decisions probably would not have been made.