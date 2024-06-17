Estonian police donate 31 police cars to Ukraine

With this donation, Estonia helps to renew the vehicle fleets of the Zhytomyr and Chernihiv police.

Director general of the Police and Border Guard Board Egert Belitsev said that the Ukrainian police are working on the front lines of the war, facing numerous crisis-related tasks.

«At the beginning of the year, a small delegation from the Police and Border Guard Board visited our colleagues in Ukraine, where it was mentioned that their vehicle fleet had been partially destroyed in the war and is very old; for example, they are still using Soviet-era equipment. In addition to ensuring daily security, the Ukrainian police are investigating war crimes, and a lack of vehicles should not hinder their work. We decided to donate our old cars to Ukraine because we were also updating our vehicle fleet at the time,» Belitsev said.

The donation includes 15 Volkswagen Tiguans and 16 Skoda Octavias, which were previously used by local police officers and have now been replaced.