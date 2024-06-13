PRIIT HÕBEMÄGI Dynamic duo exiting the stage

Kusti Salm and Martin Herem have been speaking very frankly about the potential for a military conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, in the rest of Estonia, there was great concern. People discussed their worries at their kitchen tables – could the war reach Estonia? What would it mean for us? The society was worried, but defense topics could not gain traction in the Riigikogu, the government or their rhetoric. It even seemed that politicians found the topic repulsive.

They stressed that for deterrence to be effective, it must be convincing, and preparations should be made to transfer the war to enemy territory. Bold actions are necessary because deterrence will not work otherwise! Despite political apathy, they managed to align the public on the existential threat facing Estonia. The key word here is «existential.» It is clear that if Russia is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine and simultaneously threatening its small neighboring countries, the threat to the continuation of the Estonian republic is real.