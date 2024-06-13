Th, 13.06.2024
PRIIT HÕBEMÄGI Dynamic duo exiting the stage

Priit Hõbemägi
, editor-in-chief of Postimees
Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, and commander of the defense forces, Gen. Martin Herem. Photo: Teele Toova
  • The dynamic duo of Martin Herem and Kusti Salm brought Estonia's defense issues to the public.
  • Martin Herem has stepped down, and now Kusti Salm is also leaving. Why is that?
  • Do the people in Toompea understand what would happen if Estonia fell under the Russian boot again?

For half a year, the Estonian public has been seeing and hearing exceptionally candid statements from the top figures in Estonia's defense – Commander of the defense forces Martin Herem and Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm, Priit Hõbemägi, editor-in-chief of Postimees, writes.

They are two of the most dynamic, active, and straightforward leaders in Estonia's defense. Unfortunately, both have now announced they are leaving their positions before the end of their terms. Why?

The dynamic duo of Martin Herem and Kusti Salm brought Estonia's defense issues, previously only discussed in basement rooms and behind airtight metal doors, to the public in an unprecedented way. The catalyst was, of course, the war in Ukraine, but not just that. A significant reason was the current government's striking indifference to seriously tackling defense issues. Some correct decisions were indeed made, but...

There are many examples. The government boasted about defense spending to the public, only for it to be revealed that the main expenses and purchases had been made by previous administrations. They justified their cash-strapped position by claiming national defense is costly – until it was shown that the required funds are relatively small compared to other deficits. There was constant obfuscation about a «broad-based security tax» – or whatever catchy term some minister came up with – which never materialized. They covered the costs of aiding Ukraine from the Defense Ministry's budget. Politicians sidelined Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, whom Martin Herem had selected as the next defense chief. Naturally, just like Hans von Risbieter in the Estonian cult classic «The Last Relic», the people in Toompea know best who the finest horseman in Livonia really is!

Kusti Salm and Martin Herem have been speaking very frankly about the potential for a military conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, in the rest of Estonia, there was great concern. People discussed their worries at their kitchen tables – could the war reach Estonia? What would it mean for us? The society was worried, but defense topics could not gain traction in the Riigikogu, the government or their rhetoric. It even seemed that politicians found the topic repulsive.

Kusti Salm and Martin Herem have been speaking very frankly about the potential for a military conflict with Russia. They stressed that for deterrence to be effective, it must be convincing, and preparations should be made to transfer the war to enemy territory. Bold actions are necessary because deterrence will not work otherwise! Despite political apathy, they managed to align the public on the existential threat facing Estonia. The key word here is «existential.» It is clear that if Russia is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine and simultaneously threatening its small neighboring countries, the threat to the continuation of the Estonian republic is real.

Observing the silence and petty bickering among the people in Toompea, I often wondered if they truly understand that everything happening in Ukraine over the past two years could also happen in Estonia if we fell under Russia's boot again. Do they realize that the names of the 101 members of the Riigikogu as well as government officials have long been on the first pages of Russia's intelligence service lists, and if the worst were to happen, then... yes, all we need to do is recall what happened to Estonia's elite during the first Soviet occupation in 1940. Or consider the horrifying similarities between the actions of the Soviet extermination battalions in Estonia in 1941 and the Bucha massacre in Ukraine. If this is not an existential threat, what is?

Estonian entrepreneurs have repeatedly indicated their willingness to contribute to their country's defense. Has anything changed? No. The leaders are waiting to see if the prime minister leaves for Brussels to start a game of musical chairs. Meanwhile, everything else, including existential issues, can wait.

I deeply regret Kusti Salm and Martin Herem leaving their positions prematurely. But if this was necessary to make their message even clearer, so be it. Authority comes in two forms – it either accompanies the person or depends solely on the position. These two men belong to the former category. And if a position such as NATO deputy secretary-general or another high-ranking defense official role becomes available, they would be excellent candidates to protect Estonia's interests.

