Russia's fortunes on the front are deteriorating once more. Although Russia has gained some ground in certain areas, progress has been challenging and costly. In 2024, Moscow's forces have managed to capture about two-thirds of the territory the size of Hiiumaa island. This is not insignificant, but considering that Russia once had the world's second-largest army and Ukraine has been facing significant issues obtaining aid from the West, it is not a great deal either. Moreover, these gains are not continuous but are made in small segments along a thousand-kilometer front.
It is possible that Defense Minister Belousov may also have to «retreat» in some capacity, similarly to General Surovikin.
In May 2024, Moscow made a strategic error by attacking the Kharkiv region again. As a result, several Western countries finally allowed the use of their supplied weapons to target recognized Russian territory. The change was particularly significant due to Germany and the United States' approval, as their contributions are considerably larger. Without the attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine likely would not have been granted permission to strike Russian territory.
Due to the lack of supplies, Ukraine has had to be much smarter and more calculated. The new opportunities have enabled strikes on targets that were previously out of reach. The Ukrainian army no longer needs to adhere to restrictions on combating attacks, which is a significant change. This undoubtedly also allows for simpler logistical arrangements, as these considerations no longer need to be followed when arming and supplying troops. However, ongoing restrictions remain on attacking nuclear sites and possibly other potential targets.