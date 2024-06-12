ERKKI KOORT Two factors facilitating change in the war

Russia's second war

Putin has replaced his defense minister and the FSB have arrested several high-ranking officers. The actual number of detainees is unknown yet undoubtedly continues to grow. Since corruption is deeply embedded in the Russian system, this fight cannot truly be effective. However, it serves well as a justification for removing those who have fallen out of favor.

Without the attack on the Kharkiv region, Ukraine likely would not have been granted permission to strike Russian territory.

Reportedly, one reason for Andrey Belousov having been appointed defense minister is that he is supposed to direct all resources to warfare and reduce theft of public funds. Neither goal is quickly achievable, if at all, in such a large and entrenched system. The purge initiated under the guise of fighting corruption has two outcomes. Some corrupt individuals get scared and at may withdraw, at least temporarily. For others, the cost increases because the risks have grown. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that the theft of public funds within the Russian Ministry of Defense will decrease.