Parliament adopts statement condemning actions of Georgian government

The statement underlines that as long as the government and parliament of Georgia have not started to resolve the democratic crisis in a way that respects the rule of law and civil rights, have not returned to the reform and democratization program agreed upon with the EU, and have not repealed the law on transparency of foreign influence, the Riigikogu considers it necessary for Estonia to block in the Council of the European Union all further processes relating to Georgia's accession in the EU, freeze development cooperation with Georgia's state agencies and use the funds released to support Georgian civil society.

The Riigikogu also considers it necessary to propose to the Council of the European Union to impose sanctions, including an entry ban into the European Union, on Bidzina Ivanishvili, members of the government of Georgia, the leaders of the parliament of Georgia and the leadership and parliamentary group of the Georgian Dream party. If this proposal is not supported, the Riigikogu wants the Estonian government to impose sanctions, including an entry ban into Estonia, against these persons.

The parliament of Estonia also wants that Estonia proposes to the Council of the European Union to impose sanctions on the representatives of the power structures and law enforcement agencies of Georgia who have been involved in the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrations of the citizens of Georgia and the repressing of Georgia»s opposition and civil society. If this proposal is not supported, the Riigikogu wants the Estonian government to impose sanctions against these persons.

The Riigikogu also considers it necessary that Estonia supports in the Council of the European Union the freezing of the visa-free regime between Georgia and the European Union until the law on transparency of foreign influence is repealed.

«The Riigikogu expresses its respect to the brave Georgian people who stand for Georgia's democratic and pro-European future,» the statement says.

The statement of the Riigikogu «On the Crisis of Democracy in Georgia», submitted by 44 MPs, was passed with 57 votes for and 13 against.