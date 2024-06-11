Estonia is providing Ukraine with military aid in the form of Mistral short-range air defense system missiles and launchers.
Estonia supporting Ukraine with short-range air defense missiles, launchers
«Ukraine urgently needs air defense to counter Russia's ongoing brutal assault, and it is in Estonia's direct security interest to contribute alongside our allies. We have put together this aid package to ensure maximum benefit for Ukraine without compromising the combat readiness of the Estonian defense forces and ensuring that we can quickly replenish the necessary supplies,» Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.
The exact quantities are not disclosed for security reasons.
Previously, Estonia has donated Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, field hospitals, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and dry food packs.