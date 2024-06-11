ALAR KILP Government parties' defeat in European Parliament elections facilitating change in government

Thus, it appears that the European Parliament elections provide a favorable opportunity for both government change and leadership change within two coalition parties. How have the failures of coalition parties in European Parliament elections previously affected government changes?

Earlier results indicate that opposition parties generally win the European Parliament elections, and this time the difference in results (9 percentage points) is actually smaller than the average (the median difference being 12.1 percentage points). Only once (in 2014) has the coalition been more successful than the opposition, and even then, very narrowly (the difference in results was 1.6 percentage points).

In the 2004 elections, the difference in results was overwhelmingly in favor of the opposition (the opposition received 64 percent and the coalition 27 percent of the votes). Juhan Parts' government fell ten months later, not so much due to the opposition parties' better performance in the European Parliament elections, but mainly due to the drastic decline in Res Publica's overall rating and the party's poor performance in the European Parliament elections as part of this. The overwhelming winners of those elections, the Social Democrats (with 36.8 percent), remained in opposition until the next parliamentary elections.