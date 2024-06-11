ENE-MARGIT TIIT Why should construction of Rail Baltic be stopped?

While completing the RB has become a problem in all three Baltic states, it is unclear whether it is possible to jointly decide to terminate the project.
The political atmosphere in Europe and globally is constantly changing, and military technology is also developing very rapidly. Therefore, it is difficult to assess what the military value of the RB will be in 2030, when it will be completed according to plans. All the more so since, as of now, there is no guarantee that the railway will be completed by the deadline. In any case, when it is completed, the RB will not be a miracle weapon that would greatly enhance Estonia's defenses against an aggressor. It seems that, as things stand, spending resources on strengthening Estonia's border with national defense capabilities in mind would be more efficient than building the RB primarily for military needs.
Tenth, we have to acknowledge that, despite all the arguments listed, the most difficult thing is to change a decision made, to make a U-turn. To some extent, this also means acknowledging the mistakes made, even though the decision-makers have changed.
While completing the RB has become a problem in all three Baltic states, it is unclear whether it is possible to jointly decide to terminate the project. Estonia is in a good position in this regard, as us terminating the RB project would not significantly harm Latvia's and Lithuania's opportunities and prospects. The construction of the Latvian part of the Riga-Ikla-Parnu section connecting us with Latvia has not yet started (and it seems that the Latvians are not very interested either, as this line also passes through a relatively sparsely populated area in Latvia). In any case, the realization of the RB project is difficult in all three countries, and success has only been achieved on individual sections that are of importance for the respective country. The expenses already incurred do not justify moving forward with the project blindly and stubbornly, despite knowing that it is not a viable project.
The world is changing fast today. Only those who recognize and take account of these changes will succeed. In today's world, President Ilves' words are true: «What got us here will not get us there.» It seems that railways, too, are not the best way forward for our children and grandchildren. Giving up is not always a sign of weakness, but sometimes also of wisdom.