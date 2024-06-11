ENE-MARGIT TIIT Why should construction of Rail Baltic be stopped?

The first and most fundamental argument for initiating the construction of RB was ideological: both symbolically and practically, a (fast?) direct connection to the core Europe was important to us. It was also important as a joint effort linking the Baltic states together, with the symbolic result of replacing Russian tracks and infrastructure with European standards. This was the great dream of Lennart Meri, for which Siim Kallas worked hard in Europe, securing support and funding for the project.

With all due respect to our great men, this ideological argument has almost been nullified over the years. We are now part of the European Union, we are linked to Europe by many economic and cultural ties. The symbolic importance of the railway linking the Baltic states to the core Europe has diminished. Rather, the emphasis placed on it is more of a sign of a lack of self-confidence (are we really true Europeans here on the periphery?). There are other ways to show cooperation between the Baltic states, and to scorn the existing railway for its «Russian tracks» is as pointless as scorning Lake Peipsi because Russia is behind it.