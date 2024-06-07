ANDREY KUZICHKIN Where strength must be shown, Estonian state shows weakness

Have you also considered the consequences of such open-mouthed staring at things happening? 1. In Russia, Z-bloggers are going crazy with joy, talking about how "our guys kicked the Estonians' butts." 2. In Estonia, Russian-speaking social media is buzz with approval: "Russia punished Estonia for the Putin caricature on the Narva castle wall on May 9." 3. Estonian citizens are in complete bewilderment: "But was that even allowed?" 4. In Brussels, they discussed: "Is Estonia really capable of defending Europe's borders?" An emergency situation on a European scale occurred. But I have not heard of a parliamentary committee having been being formed to look into what happened. Maybe I missed something. But surely Putin can record yet another victory in the hybrid war against Estonia: the Estonian state was shown to be weak. Kaja Kallas' chances of obtaining the post of European Commissioner at the same time diminished: the prime minister of a country which cannot effectively stand up to Russian provocations can hardly expect the full confidence of Brussels.

Before the passions around the buoys could subside, a scandal erupted at Tallinn Airport, where on May 27, 60 passengers missed Ryanair's Paphos flight. The reason was protracted passport control. However, the culprits could not be identified: AS Tallinn Airport GH, which sees to ground handling at the airport, the Police and Border Guard Board and Ryanair blamed each other for the incident. But I have a question: what do you, dear readers, think, which will receive a greater public response – setting fire to the cars of a minister and a journalist, or 60 angry people whose right to vacation was violated in the most flagrant way? I do not want to take on the role of a conspiracy theorist under any circumstances, but I have learned the handwriting of the Russian special services very well. Given the current level of information technology, just two or three people placed at critical logistical points can paralyze the functioning of large transport hubs with sabotage of the "Italian strike" type or by disrupting the operation of a server. In organizing information-psychological and sabotage operations against the West, Moscow's goal is to create chaos on a large and small scale. Therefore, in some European countries, such as Poland, commissions have already been set up to identify links between various incidents and the activities of Russian agents. Fires in shopping malls and car parks, and major industrial and utility-related accidents that leave hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, water and heat, can lead to mass discontent in society and protests against those currently in power. In the war with the West, destabilization is the Kremlin's main strategy. I think that what happened at Tallinn Airport should be thoroughly investigated by the Internal Security Service and MPs. On the eve of the European elections, such incidents may recur and become more intense. One should not play with fire and one should not joke with the Russian special services.