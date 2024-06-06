TOOMAS ALATALU Kremlin bracing to write new World War II narrative

- Russia needs a new narrative on World War II.
- The biggest Nazis, they say, are in the Baltics.
- An anti-Germany campaign has also been launched.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has several schemes he follows when delivering his propaganda sermons. Broadly speaking, the narrative once fabricated and launched is constantly repeated, but with changes to the sequence of its sub-themes. Sometimes, he gets carried away with this repetition, and then we hear about entirely new thoughts and facts on the same topic, which have clearly been discussed before, but have been left out of the traditional main narrative, writes political scientist Toomas Alatalu.