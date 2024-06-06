As a nation that loves discipline, they quickly realized that the easiest way to show their true stance to the rest of the world was to openly protest against the far-right parties and groups that have emerged in Germany. That is why such demonstrations in Germany have long ceased to be news, as has the authorities' swift reaction to anything that recalls the time of the Third Reich. We can say that nothing not previously known has been said (including justifications such as, but so did Nobel Prize laureate Günter Grass, so did UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim, etc.), but when you add to that the infamous speech by Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in the European Parliament, for example, then — the messages of others are taken more lightly than those of Germans. That is probably the way it will remain, but there is one more factor in it today. Namely, the aforementioned Russian campaign to put the blame for triggering World War II on the Germans alone, in a bid to also influence the course of events in the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and in other world conflicts as well.