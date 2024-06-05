DANIIL MARTIKAINEN-JARLUKOVSKI Navalny has become a martyr. This gives the opposition new opportunities

After his killing, no one wants to talk about these old controversial things or reproach him and his supporters for past actions. New opportunities opened up for the opposition, and although it may not be popular at home at the moment, international support, which is also worth a lot -- in the Russian context, maybe even more than popular support -- increased visibly.

Shocking and unifying event

When the news of his death broke, even those who previously joked about him, doubted his potential or were disappointed with his actions expressed their condolences. No one anticipated it, no one wanted it, even if they disagreed with him. It was a shocking and unifying event, which made it clear that the Russian government stops at nothing and that a joint effort must be made to combat it. In a strange way, we are now closer to creating a free Russia than we have ever been during the Putin era.

There was undoubtedly a specific intention behind Navalny's killing: to silence, intimidate, and divide. The opposite happened – worldwide, his successors are supported more than ever before, and his fight continues under the leadership of his wife. The opposition-minded public forgave Navalny all his past mistakes and everything possible is being done in his honor, from organizing concerts to naming streets after him.

He became a secular martyr, praised and followed by many. Thus, the Russian government erred in imposing the death penalty and failed in achieving its goal. I didn't talk much about Navalny's achievements here because there are plenty, and they are well known.

In conclusion, I can confidently say: «Wish you a Happy Birthday, Alexei!»