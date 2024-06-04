FOOKUS Tarmo Miilits: Firefight between border guards on Narva River would serve Russia's interests

The Estonian border guard service currently has extra Frontex forces helping them, and in the event of a major border crisis, police officers who do not guard the border on a daily basis will also come to their aid.
What conclusions have the Ministry of the Interior and the Police and Border Guard Board drawn regarding the stealing of buoys on the Narva River last week?
The main conclusion is the long-known fact that the Russian Federation uses borders to create fear and confusion in Western societies. But we will not give in to provocation. Although this was a provocative border incident, Estonia is taking a balanced approach to the case.
Have proceedings been opened regarding the Narva River buoys, and if not, why?
The border incident has been recorded, and in connection with this, the border guard service has approached the Russian Federation through border representatives for an official explanation. Additionally, the Russian Federation has been approached through diplomatic channels.
When will the buoys be reinstalled?
Let's not rush ahead. Currently, we are awaiting explanations from the other side, and the Police and Border Guard Board has suspended the installation of the remaining buoys until an official response is received from the Russian Federation.