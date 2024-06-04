FOOKUS Tarmo Miilits: Firefight between border guards on Narva River would serve Russia's interests

We cannot reveal our capabilities in detail, because our media is also read by the special services of the neighboring country with bad intentions. What we can say is that we have close cooperation both with partners within the country and internationally, with whom we communicate on a daily basis. Our colleagues from Frontex are still present at the eastern border, and it is also not right to divide the people of the Police and Border Guard Board into police officers and border guards in this context – when solving a major crisis, the Police and Border Guard Board will use all the resources for this, regardless of their daily duties.