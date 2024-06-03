Russian asylum seeker who was denied intl protection in Estonia commits suicide

The man committed suicide when he was out of sight of the security camera.

There are no security cameras in the premises of the detention center where foreigners awaiting a response to their application for international protection are placed. However, the Russian was placed in a solitary cell with video surveillance after the escape attempt. The only room where the eye of the camera does not reach is the bathroom. At the same time, the established procedure stipulates that if a person stays outside the range of the camera longer than prescribed, an employee of the center must check the situation, Tanav said.

At around 7 p.m., the man told the employees that he was going to wash. After about 20 minutes, the camera had not recorded any movement, so it was decided to check according to the rules, and it turned out that the man had taken his own life.

Tanav did not explain how the man committed suicide. However, PPA spokesperson Annika Maksimov told Vot Tak that the man committed suicide using a rope, which he had carefully hidden.

The PPA said that the police are currently determining all the circumstances of the incident and the actions of the detention center employees during the check.

Anton Meleshko fled to Estonia two years ago with his girlfriend. To do this, the man stole his brother's passport because they looked alike and used it to leave Russia. Before leaving Russia, the court had sentenced Meleshko to nine years in a colony in Altai on charges of raping a 14-year-old schoolgirl, Vot Tak journalists said. This was the second judgment. The original verdict had sentenced the man to 2.5 years in a settlement colony, from which Russian prisoners have the right to leave temporarily.