Overview What changes will Ramzan Kadyrov’s death bring?

The brutal autocrat is preparing for death, and there is no longer any doubt about it. How else can one explain the rapid distribution of positions to his children and relatives? Kadyrov is in a hurry because his illness is severe, and he believes his clan must remain in power.

However, there is a problem. While he can appoint his 18-year-old son as a minister, making him president immediately would be an exaggeration even in Chechnya. Kadyrov himself, gravely ill, is only 47 years old.

Rumors of his imminent death peaked last September when news spread that Kadyrov's kidneys had failed and he was in a coma. Attempts to dispel these rumors with upbeat video recordings largely failed. Although Kadyrov is still alive as of today, he often misses significant events, and when he does attend, he appears visibly unwell.

Last fall, two men were primarily considered his successors: Adam Delimkhanov, aged 54, and Magomed Daudov, aged 44. Now, there is increasing talk about Apti Alaudinov, aged 50, who seems to have become the Kremlin's favorite. In short, all three are directly and closely connected to Kadyrov's crimes.

Apti Alaudinov speaking at a United Russia congress in Moscow on December 17, 2023. Photo: Sergei Guneyev / Sputnik / Scanpix. Photo: IMAGO/Sergey Guneev/IMAGO/SNA