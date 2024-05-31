In addition to conscription, the British plan to create an alternative service. This would primarily be in the rescue, police, and healthcare sectors. According to the proposed plan, the service would last 25 days a year, allowing individuals to live at home, work, or study while contributing to society, for example, on weekends.

The British have highlighted that conscription and alternative service have other benefits beyond national defense. This initiative would help young people learn real-world skills, try new things, and contribute to their community and country. Additionally, the British Conservatives believe it would ensure that young people who are not working, receiving education or in training, or who are at risk of falling into crime, enter the labor market and reduce their risk-taking behavior.

Worldwide, alternative service has shown great potential in integrating people more closely into society and teaching them new skills. Their risk-taking behavior decreases, and their ability to help improves. This leads to a slowdown in the rapid growth of healthcare costs and, in some cases, even a reduction.

Our current focus is entirely on military defense, and we tend to reject other topics. There is no doubt that we need strong weapons against existential threats. However, the experience in Ukraine shows that society cannot be sustained in a crisis through military means alone; it requires a comprehensive approach, which can be supported by alternative service.