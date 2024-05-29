RIHO TERRAS Real threat: Leading parties in Austria and Germany might extend a helping hand to Putin

The summit, based on Ukraine's so-called ten-point plan, has been attempted to convene before. The organizers aim to bring together 160 delegations, including various international formats such as the G7, G20, BRICS, and organizations like the EU, UN, and OSCE.

For Ukraine, the primary motivation for organizing the summit is to consolidate international support and aid behind its peace plan. The main question is whether Russia will succeed in splitting the international community and convincing several global players to stay away from the summit. There have already been talks that China and Brazil, both BRICS countries, wish to convene an alternative peace conference. Russia has not been officially invited to the summit, as they have opposed its organization.

It is crucial for the West to show unity and participate at the highest level, which makes it disturbing to hear that President Biden is likely to be involved in election campaign events in California at the same time.

Ukraine faces an extremely difficult and complicated summer