Chinese ambassador reprimands Estonian MP for Tibet visit

«As chairman of the support group for Tibet, I sent a polite response from our group to the ambassador, stating that Estonian citizens are not employees of his embassy or subjects of the communist dictatorship of China. I am happy to meet with the ambassador, so I invited him to the Riigikogu if he wants to clarify anything. And if that doesn't suit him, we can arrange to meet at Kuku Club or Hiiu BBQ pub for all I care, but definitely not at the Chinese embassy,» Raid said. «What China cannot do, however, is demand that we should cease 'any form of interaction with the so-called Tibetan government in exile'.»