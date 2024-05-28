President: Estonia, Finland share common interest in stability in Nordic region, Europe

«Now we are part of the bloodstream of freedom that connects and sustains us beyond kinship. The geopolitical position of Estonia and Finland gives our cooperation a special and much broader significance for all of Europe. Our national security and regional stability are intertwined and based on shared interests. Our common interest is stability in the Nordic region and Europe,» he noted.

Karis also quoted Kristi Raik, an Estonian foreign and security policy expert well-known in Finland: «Small countries depend on their international environment more than large ones. They must navigate global politics skillfully to survive and thrive.»

«Estonia and Finland have learned to navigate the stormy seas. We know well that small countries are able to cope if they have a keen understanding of the open sea and extensive international cooperation. Both of us understand what it means to live next to the bear, as the Finns say. This bear has always been near and affected us. We have tried to understand it, to take it into account, hoping for a security order based on rules and international law. And we have always been deceived,» he said.