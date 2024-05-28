KAAREL PIIRIMÄE The allies' contribution to Estonia's defense is neither fair nor sufficient

We should not be afraid to say that, for example, Gerhard Schröder's policies in the 2000s were worse in their cynicism than Neville Chamberlain's conciliation policies in the 1930s. Chamberlain did not have the strength to simultaneously deal with Japan, Italy and Germany, while Russia's appeasement was motivated mainly by self-interest. We could learn from President Lennart Meri, who, referring to Yalta, pushed the buttons of humiliation diplomacy often and quite successfully.
Article 3 is not intended for border states
NATO's current logic, according to which the member states, relying on Article 3 of the North Atlantic Treaty, invest in their own armed forces in order to thereby support collective defense, is outdated. Countries like Germany have great difficulties in increasing the defense budget, because a country that has disarmed itself both technically and ideologically does not have the ability to increase the military to the required extent. In any case, no one knows whether the German army can even fight anymore.
Many others, especially neutral countries, have no intention of paying anything for peace. But why should military infrastructure be developed in, for example, the Netherlands, which is not on the front line of the Western world and whose capabilities would be of little use anyway, even considering the greater mobility of today's military equipment? Much of the investment is going into infrastructure anyway, which would be a complete waste of money. Rome also did not gather legions in Rome, but in the provinces to repel the barbarians where they were.