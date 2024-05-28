KAAREL PIIRIMÄE The allies' contribution to Estonia's defense is neither fair nor sufficient

Looking further back in history, it has of course been assumed for centuries that located on the fringes of civilization are remote and miserable provinces serving as hotbeds of ever-recurring wars. Realists naturally call them buffer zones, where hostile superpowers and empires fight for supremacy. Old Livonia fell into this role in the 16th century. What followed was 150 years of wars until the Tsarist state imposed the Russkiy Mir, which lasted for 200 years.

World War I marked a turning point when an attempt was made to build a more just and democratic system of nation states on the ruins of empires. It did not last for more than two decades because the West was not ready to militarily guarantee the security of the new Europe.

The Dutchman Mark Rutte, who will soon take over the chair of NATO secretary general from the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, comes from a country where the Russian threat is perceived as something distant. Photo: Odd Andersen

It was only in the 1990s that there was a realization that the West's own security and the survival of the world order depended, among other things, on Central and Eastern Europe. Integration of the countries that had been part of the Soviet peace and «the friendship of nations sphere of influence» into the West-centric international system started.