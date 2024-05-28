ANDREY KUZICHKIN Estonia and Russia had a common occupier - the Soviet Union

But on May 9, after a rally in honor of Victory Day, dozens of Kolpashevo residents went to the banks of the Ob and laid flowers there in memory of the victims. At the time, this was an unheard-of act of bravery. But an order came from Tomsk to drown the bodies. For this purpose, the Tomsk river fleet was mobilized.

Bodies were fished for in the water using boats and launches, weights were tied to them and they were drowned. But there were so many corpses that they were simply destroyed and broken into pieces with the propellers of boat engines. That is why the dead of the Kolpashevo bank came to be known as «double killed». People started writing about it in the late 1980s, when the archives opened. It turned out that about 4,000 people were buried on the shore, exterminated by NKVD charges. Among them are members of numerous «counter-revolutionary» organizations, invented by the Chekists themselves, who were declared enemies of the people.