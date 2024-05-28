Kasparov: Biden will fall, but Putin put Albert Speer to work and will wage the war for two more years

However, it is the United States that gets a worse thrashing from Kasparov than the president of France – first, the Republicans and Donald Trump for opposing arms assistance to Ukraine, but even more so President Joe Biden, who is indecisive and unable to clearly set Ukraine's victory in the war as a goal. Kasparov remains convinced that during the foot-dragging over arms assistance in Congress, Biden had plenty of opportunities to support Ukraine more forcefully, but he did not.

Kaja Kallas, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in March 2002 in Brussels. Photo: WOLFGANG RATTAY

Kasparov considers Biden's presidential chances to be close to zero. He sees the fact that Biden has agreed to engage in debate with Trump as a trap that makes it obvious to everyone that the current president simply cannot debate Trump. That is why Kasparov does not rule out the possibility that Democrats will find a new candidate at the last minute, but it must not be Michelle Obama, who lacks experience. Unfortunately, it is not certain that the new candidate will be a centrist, as left-wing Democrats, who openly support Hamas terrorists, would not agree to have a centrist candidate.