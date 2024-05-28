EDITORIAL Russia’s watery move

In such a context, the opinion of experts and politicians who claim that the talk of changing Russia's maritime borders is impossible and absurd considering international conventions is extremely naive. Did international agreements, including the Helsinki Accords signed by Brezhnev in 1975, which precluded the violent alteration of European borders, prevent Russia from invading Ukraine? No, Russia has shown by its actions that it has returned to the imperial principles of the 19th century and is taking from where it can.

However, while Crimea fell like a ripe apple from the tree, further taking has proven to be more and more difficult. Putin does not talk much about Kherson, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia anymore. The keywords of recent years have been Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vovchansk. It would be great to compensate for the low point with something that would enable to discredit NATO, but would not require an excessively high risk or military contribution. There is nothing better than messing with NATO’s maritime borders, because it is difficult to draw a border on water. You try it on the beach with a stick and see how it goes. And what will the Finns do then? Are they really going to mine the water area or send out warships?