RIHO TERRAS Six Russian ships left Syria, these can now be expected to be brought to the Baltic Sea

Russia's decision to unilaterally move its sea border in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and around Kaliningrad is a very clear example of how Russia is waging a hybrid war with NATO.

This is initially an «intention», but it is obvious that such decisions are not taken randomly in Russia, it is specifically the Kremlin that is behind it, and the plan will also be implemented. The likely main purpose of the move is to cause confusion in the Western allies and to gauge reactions. Therefore, Russia's step must be followed by a very clear and concrete response.

There must be a reaction from the allies

That Russia was planning provocations at sea could have been assumed right after Finland and Sweden joined NATO. Both are strong maritime states and their accession made the Baltic Sea an inland water body of the alliance. However, for Russia, control over what is happening in the Baltic Sea is extremely important.

For NATO, this is yet another wake-up call that greater contributions to the security of the Baltic Sea are needed.